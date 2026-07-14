Kaczynski: Provided military assistance to Ukraine, including through EU, is necessary

The founder and leader of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jarosław Kaczyński, has commented on statements made by Sejm deputy and PiS candidate for Prime Minister of Poland, Przemysław Czarnek, regarding the need to force the EU to halt funding for Ukraine’s armaments and reconstruction.

"The Law and Justice party maintains, and has always maintained, the position that military assistance to Ukraine, which is provided, among other ways, through the EU, is absolutely necessary. This is a key issue from the perspective of Polish state interests and our security," Kaczyński wrote on the X social network on Tuesday.

Kaczyński also stated that "the issue regarding Mr. Czarnek’s statement will be clarified by the party leadership."

According to Onet, Czarnek stated that if he were to head the Polish government, he would "force Ukraine on the international stage to radically change its course regarding Poland and Poles." He specified that Warsaw has "many tools" to compel Kyiv to change its policy, particularly regarding historical issues.

"This simply needs to be said directly: a Ukraine based on anti-values that glorify Bandera ideology, which is identical to German Nazism – there is no place in Europe for such a Ukraine, and European capitals must recognize this," Czarnek said.

He proposed "forcing" the EU to suspend aid to Ukraine until it abandons these values. "We need to force the European Union, including through our position within the European Union, to halt any funding for arming Ukraine and its reconstruction at this point, until Ukraine sets out on the path of humane values," the politician added.

On Tuesday, Czarnek announced on the X social network that he had submitted a draft Sejm resolution binding the government to block Ukraine’s EU accession process.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland reacted to the statements made by the PiS prime ministerial candidate. Radosław Sikorski wrote that with such calls, Czarnek "wants to allow Putin to reach the Polish border," adding that the competition of PiS with the pro-Russian "Confederation" and "Confederation of the Polish Crown" parties in anti-Ukrainian rhetoric is "depriving them of their reason."

Czarnek has previously drawn attention for his anti-Ukrainian statements. On July 11, the National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Volyn Tragedy, the PiS candidate for Prime Minister announced a resolution calling on the government not to allow Ukraine into the EU until historical disputes surrounding the tragedy are resolved.

In early July, the leader of the political force, Kaczyński, in a letter to party members, called on them to block Ukraine’s entry into the EU until Kyiv changes its policy regarding the "cult of Bandera and other criminals, and the glorification of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN)."