Arguments for Ukraine's EU membership very strong - Kos

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos is convinced that the arguments for Ukraine's membership in the European Union are highly compelling.

She expressed this view in Brussels on Tuesday at a press conference following the conclusion of the third Ukraine-EU Intergovernmental Conference on membership.

Pointing to the opening of the sixth negotiating cluster covering external relations and security and defense policies, Kos stated that the future security architecture of the continent is unimaginable without Ukraine, given its resistance to Russia's brutal war. She highlighted that Ukrainians have built a powerful military state with unique capabilities, particularly in fast-evolving drone technologies, noting that Europe must draw upon this experience to rebuild its own defenses.

Kos emphasized that Ukraine holds greater geopolitical weight today than ever before. She explained that the European Commission aims to build an independent Europe capable of steering its own destiny among global powers, which requires a strong, prosperous, and stable Ukraine within the Union. An integrated Ukraine, she noted, serves as a win-win scenario that enhances collective security, strengthens Europe's industrial base, and reduces strategic dependencies.

The European Commissioner concluded by stating that the next step should be moving forward with opening the remaining four negotiating clusters as quickly as possible, adding that they are all technically ready and that Ukraine has met all the necessary conditions.