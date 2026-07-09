Deployment of Patriot missile production in Ukraine could take year or more – defense ministry advisor

Production of missiles for Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine is technically possible, however, launching the relevant production capacity could take a year or more due to the complexity of organizing the process and reliance on subcontractors, advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov has said.

According to Beskrestnov, along with the production license, all technological charts of production processes are transferred, specialists undergo training, contacts of suppliers are provided, and consultants will arrive in Ukraine to support the launch of production.

"Do not listen to pessimists. Production of missiles for Patriot in Ukraine is possible," Beskrestnov wrote in a post published on Facebook.

At the same time, he emphasized that the main problem remains the duration of the project’s implementation.

"The only problem is time. All of this could drag on for a year or more. It is impossible to name deadlines even approximately, as we do not know, for example, how much time subcontractors will need to manufacture various components," the advisor to the minister of defense said.