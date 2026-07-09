Patriot missile production in Ukraine could start within weeks – Polish defense minister

The production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine could start within a few weeks, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has stated, noting that this is no simple task.

As reported, the United States President Donald Trump announced a license for the production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine on Wednesday during a meeting in Ankara with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Poland signed an agreement with the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden to establish a service center in Europe for PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems.

As Poland’s PAP reports, at a press conference on Thursday, Kosiniak-Kamysz was asked when missile production could start in Ukraine, and he said it would take a few weeks. "This is not simple, considering that only the United States produces Patriot missiles on a scale that doesn’t even protect the US, so this needs to be done very quickly. We are determined. Poland is ready to immediately provide servicing and conduct further operations," he stated.

"Poland is among four NATO countries – alongside Poland, these are Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands – which were granted status in Ankara as countries to which technologies related to the production and servicing of Patriot missiles can be transferred. Poland is one of the countries designated by the United States for this production and servicing, so we will cooperate with Ukraine here as well," PAP quotes the minister as saying.