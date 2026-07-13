Germany could become Patriot missile manufacturing site for Ukraine – media

The production of American Patriot interceptor missiles for Ukraine will most likely be organized in Germany or another European country, as this is considered a safer option, and after the end of the war, it may be moved to the territory of Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

According to the agency, Germany is one of the countries that can help accelerate the implementation of the project, as it has already established its own production chain for PAC-2 interceptor missiles.

"Two sources familiar with the discussions said the new interceptors would likely be produced in Germany or another European country where it is safer, with production possibly moving to Ukraine after the war ends," the report states.