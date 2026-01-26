Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:43 26.01.2026

Mezentseva elected PACE vice-president

1 min read

Member of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Maria Mezentseva (the Servant of the People faction) has become PACE vice-president.

"I am pleased to announce that I have been appointed PACE vice-president," Mezentseva said on Facebook on Monday.

According to Yevhenia Kravchuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada delegation to PACE (Servant of the People), Austrian MP Petra Bayr has been elected PACE president.

Kravchuk was re-elected for two years as vice-president of the ALDE Party – Liberals and Democrats for Europe group in PACE.

As reported, the PACE winter session started in Strasbourg on Monday.

Tags: #parliament #pace

