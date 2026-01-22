Interfax-Ukraine
14:51 22.01.2026

Government dismisses 5 dpty ministers of defense – Fedorov

The government on Wednesday dismissed five deputy defense ministers: Anatoly Klochko, Oleksandr Kozenko, Mykola Shevtsov, Volodymyr Zaverukha and Hanna Gvozdiar, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced.

"I thank everyone for their contribution to the development of the Ministry of Defense, implemented projects and completed tasks. Some of them will continue to work in the Ministry of Defense team in other areas as advisors or heads of project offices," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Fedorov also announced that new team members will appear in the coming weeks, who "will be responsible for important areas of activity."

The minister noted that this is a step towards updating the ministry in order to fulfill the president’s task - "to build a system that is capable of stopping the enemy in the sky, advancing on the ground, and strengthening asymmetric and cyber strikes against the enemy and its economy."

"We have already formed the key stages of achieving the goals. The first is the restructuring of management, and this is an important step towards changing the system. Human capital and technology must work as efficiently as possible - only in this way can we stop Russia," Fedorov emphasized.

He added that the department under his leadership is open to new people who "have a vision, successful projects, and are able to effectively implement asymmetric innovative technological ideas."

"We continue to transform the Ministry of Defense into a modern institution capable of defeating the enemy," Fedorov said.

As reported, on January 14, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Mykhailo Fedorov to the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

