20:03 20.01.2026

Stefanchuk calls on speakers, presidents of foreign parliaments not to remain silent and to react to Putin's terrorism

After the nightly Russian massive missile and drone attack, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, called on his foreign colleagues — speakers and presidents of foreign parliaments — not to remain silent, to react to Putin's terrorism and to help Ukraine.

"Today, in the Ukrainian parliament, as in the vast majority of apartments in Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv, there is no electricity, no water, and no heat. That is why I am once again calling on you to pay attention to what Putin is doing to Ukraine. He is committing terrorism, he is committing genocide, and he continues to do everything possible to erase Ukraine from the political map. I urge you not to remain silent, to help Ukraine, and to do everything you can to ensure Ukraine endures this terrible war," said Ruslan Stefanchuk in a video address posted on Facebook Tuesday.

