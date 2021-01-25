WEF to discuss consequences of COVID-19 online at Davos Agenda on Jan 25-29

On January 25-29 this year, instead of the traditional Davos Forum, the World Economic Forum will host the Davos Agenda online event dedicated to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery of economies.

According to a posting on the WEF website, the Davos Agenda is a pioneering mobilization of global leaders to shape the principles, policies and partnerships needed in this challenging new context.

"The pandemic has accelerated systemic changes that were apparent before its inception… The time to rebuild trust and to make crucial choices is fast approaching as the need to reset priorities and the urgency to reform systems grow stronger around the world," the WEF said.

Davos Agenda will address the impact of COVID-19 on the life of mankind, including the economic impact, the search for solutions to fight crisis, actions on climate change, the development of modern technologies, the future of the labor market.

The Davos Agenda will also mark the launch of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset Initiative and begin the preparation of the Special Annual Meeting in the spring.

According to the list of Davos Agenda participants at the disposal of Interfax-Ukraine, seven representatives from Ukraine have registered for the event, in particular, from DTEK – CEO Maksym Timchenko, Chairman of DTEK Advisory Council Johan Bastin, Chief Innovation Officer at DTEK Emanuele Volpe and Advisor to CEO on International Relations Yulia Burmistenko, from Smart Holding – its founder Vadim Novinsky and CEO Alexey Pertin. In addition, Olha Stoliarchuk, a representative of the Kyiv Hub educational project, plans to take part in the event.