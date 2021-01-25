Economy

10:18 25.01.2021

WEF to discuss consequences of COVID-19 online at Davos Agenda on Jan 25-29

2 min read
WEF to discuss consequences of COVID-19 online at Davos Agenda on Jan 25-29

On January 25-29 this year, instead of the traditional Davos Forum, the World Economic Forum will host the Davos Agenda online event dedicated to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery of economies.

According to a posting on the WEF website, the Davos Agenda is a pioneering mobilization of global leaders to shape the principles, policies and partnerships needed in this challenging new context.

"The pandemic has accelerated systemic changes that were apparent before its inception… The time to rebuild trust and to make crucial choices is fast approaching as the need to reset priorities and the urgency to reform systems grow stronger around the world," the WEF said.

Davos Agenda will address the impact of COVID-19 on the life of mankind, including the economic impact, the search for solutions to fight crisis, actions on climate change, the development of modern technologies, the future of the labor market.

The Davos Agenda will also mark the launch of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset Initiative and begin the preparation of the Special Annual Meeting in the spring.

According to the list of Davos Agenda participants at the disposal of Interfax-Ukraine, seven representatives from Ukraine have registered for the event, in particular, from DTEK – CEO Maksym Timchenko, Chairman of DTEK Advisory Council Johan Bastin, Chief Innovation Officer at DTEK Emanuele Volpe and Advisor to CEO on International Relations Yulia Burmistenko, from Smart Holding – its founder Vadim Novinsky and CEO Alexey Pertin. In addition, Olha Stoliarchuk, a representative of the Kyiv Hub educational project, plans to take part in the event.

Tags: #wef
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Social Policy Ministry asks Finance Ministry to increase funding of subsidy program by UAH 10 bln – Lazebna

Ukraine's industrial production 5.2% down in 2020 – statistics

Office of National Investment Council proposes to create state fund of funds, national investment fund with shares of large SOEs for holding IPO

Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

NBU highly assesses chances of first review of Stand-By Arrangement by IMF mission – NBU head

LATEST

Ukraine, Vietnam to resume work on FTA agreement – trade rep

Supreme Court allows PrivatBank to claim 247 filling stations belonging to it from companies of its ex-owners

Social Policy Ministry asks Finance Ministry to increase funding of subsidy program by UAH 10 bln – Lazebna

Ukravtodor renovates, constructs 97% of planned roads, 100% of artificial structures, spending UAH 82 bln

IFC on Jan 25 to sign agreement to issue five-year EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into bank's capital

Ukraine's industrial production 5.2% down in 2020 – statistics

RGC launches new plant for production of gas equipment in Dnipro

PM expects implementation of first concession road to start in 2021

AB InBev Efes brings Mexican beer Modelo to Ukrainian market

Office of National Investment Council proposes to create state fund of funds, national investment fund with shares of large SOEs for holding IPO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD