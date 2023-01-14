Yermak to present Ukrainian Peace Formula at WEF in Davos

The program of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, starting on Monday, contains several events about Ukraine, in particular, on Thursday, January 19, Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak will present the Ukrainian Peace Formula for 45 minutes.

On Tuesday, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Head of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso and Finnish Foreign Minister Ville Skinnari will hold a discussion "Ukraine: what's next?"

In addition, two more sessions on Tuesday will be devoted to discussing the second year of the war in Europe and the protection of the continent. The presidents of Poland Andrzej Duda, Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Moldova Maia Sandu, Finland Sanna Marin, Slovakia Eduard Heger, Northern Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, leader of the democratic forces of Belarus Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will take part in them, and in the evening Henry Kissinger will talk about historical views on the war.

On the same day, the forum will feature special speeches by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

On Wednesday, CNN's Fareed Zakaria will discuss with Svyrydenko, Duda, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Director of National Intelligence Evril Haines the restoration of security and peace.

On the sidelines of the WEF in Davos from January 16 to January 19, they will also work with their discussion program Ukrainian House, co-organized by the Western NIS Enterprise Fund, the Viktor Pinchuk Foundation and the Capital Horizon, and the Viktor Pinchuk Foundation’s Ukraine is You Project, and PinchukArtCentre.

In addition, the Viktor Pinchuk Foundation will hold a discussion on January 19 during the traditional Ukrainian Breakfast.