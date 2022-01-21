World Economic Forum to take place on May 22-26 in Davos

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) will be held on May 22-26 in Davos after a two-year hiatus prompted by Covid-19.

Topics on the agenda will include the pandemic recovery, tackling climate change, building a better future for work, accelerating stakeholder capitalism, and harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the WEF said in a statement.

"After all the virtual meetings taking place in the last two years, leaders from politics, business and civil society have to convene finally in person again. We need to establish the atmosphere of trust that is truly needed to accelerate collaborative action and to address the multiple challenges we face," Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab was quoted as saying in the statement.