Since late March 2025, Ukraine suffers over 1,200 disruptions in operation of power grids, 70 in oil and gas sector due to Russian attacks

Over the past two months, as a result of combined strikes by the Russian Federation on the energy sector, more than 1,200 disruptions in the operation of power grids have been recorded, as well as 70 incidents in the oil and gas sector and 11 in the coal sector, the Ministry of Energy reported.

"The enemy does not abandon attempts to strike the energy sector of Ukraine with combined strikes. Only since March 25, 2025, there have been more than 1,200 disruptions in the functioning of power grids due to Russian aggression, 70 incidents in the oil and gas sector, 11 in the coal sector," the Ministry of Energy wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

They noted that due to the Russian aggression, Ukraine still has a great need to obtain energy equipment and components in order to prepare the system for the next autumn-winter period. One of such sources is the Energy Support Fund, the announced contributions of partners to which as of May 2025 amount to over EUR1.1 billion and which has united 33 donors from 22 countries, including governments, private companies, corporations, and international organizations.

As reported, as of the end of April 2025, the Energy Support Fund had provided assistance to approximately 70 energy companies in Ukraine.

In early April 2025, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko noted that the Energy Support Fund, established in April 2022 at his initiative and that of former European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, had accumulated EUR1.2 billion in donor contributions.

At that time, Haluschenko drew attention to the fact that the fund was intended to respond to urgent energy needs due to attacks by the Russian Federation, but it should be perceived as a mechanism for developing the energy system in any format. At the same time, the minister emphasized that the deficit of funds in the fund remains at the level of EUR400-500 million.