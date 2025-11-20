Poroshenko Family donates 900,000 square meters of material for military camouflage nets

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/11/20

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and his wife, Maryna Poroshenko, have delivered more than 900,000 square meters of material for camouflage nets to the Ukrainian military. Poroshenko, who leads the European Solidarity party, announced the transfer in a Facebook post.

According to him, the materials will be distributed nationwide and used to produce protective nets that not only conceal equipment and military positions but also help reduce the risk of strikes from enemy drones. Poroshenko noted that such nets are already being deployed over roads and military hardware, where they have helped save soldiers’ lives.

Poroshenko emphasized that "this is more than just material – it is a symbol of unity. First, it will bring volunteers together through shared work, and later it will serve as protection for our defenders."

The initiative continues a grant program launched by the Poroshenko Foundation, which two years ago supported a volunteer project producing camouflage nets in Rivne region. There, in a village school, activists built their own machine for cutting spunbond and involved teachers, students, and the local community in the effort.

"This is a way to bring people together, create an atmosphere of mutual support, and give everyone a sense of contribution to a greater cause – the defense of Ukraine," noted Maryna Poroshenko, who has coordinated support for volunteer centers since the start of the war.

Poroshenko also expressed gratitude to volunteers, party members, and lawmakers Volodymyr Viatrovych and Sofia Fedyna for helping share the project’s experience with smaller volunteer organizations.

"We proved the strength of unity at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. I am certain we can demonstrate it again," he concluded.