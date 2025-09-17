Denmark to host second Ukraine culture conference in Nov 2025

The Second International Conference on Culture of Ukraine will be held in Denmark in November 2025, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications reports.

"During the conversation, Tetyana Berezhna expressed gratitude to the Italian side for the comprehensive support of Ukraine in confronting Russian aggression. She emphasized the important role of the Italian government in the preparation and holding of the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine URC 2025 in Rome, and also expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation to implement the agreements reached," the ministry said in a statement following the online meeting between Berezhna and the Minister of Culture of Italy Alessandro Giuli.

It is noted that in the context of further cooperation, Berezhna informed about the preparations for the Second Conference on Culture of Ukraine, which will be held in November 2025 in Denmark as part of the country's presidency of the Council of the European Union.

In addition, special attention during the conversation was paid to countering the Russian Federation's attempts to use culture as a propaganda tool and a weapon in hybrid aggression against Europe.

"Alessandro Giuli assured of the consistent and principled position of the Italian government in supporting Ukraine and preventing performances by Russian artists who are used as a tool of Kremlin aggression, thanks to which, in particular, in July, a concert with the participation of Russian conductor Valery Gergiev was canceled," the report says.

As reported, the first International Conference on Culture of Ukraine "Cooperation for Sustainability" was held on February 1 in Uzhgorod. The conference resulted in the adoption of the "Declaration on Strengthening the Sustainability of the Cultural Sector in Ukraine." The declaration provides for: the creation of a coalition to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural values ​​of Ukraine; the creation of the Ukrainian Heritage Fund, which should play a key role in financing and supporting the restoration of museums and cultural monuments; creation of the Cultural Renewal Platform.