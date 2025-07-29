Berezhna: Development of culture is element of national security

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/berezhna.tetyana

Acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Tetiana Berezhna states that development of culture is an element of national security, and that without culture there is no strong state.

"Today I say goodbye to the post of Deputy Minister of Economy. And I am starting a new job - the government has appointed me temporarily acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications. This is a different area and a new responsibility. But the essence remains the same - to serve the people and the country," Berezhna wrote on Facebook.

She stated that without culture there is no strong state, that culture unites people in society and gives strength for resistance.

"The development of culture is an element of national security. And I know how to work with politicians, institutions, communities to create solutions that change. I believe in partnership, in dialogue, in the power of independent institutions. And in the fact that there is a lot of important work ahead," Berezhna wrote.

As reported, on July 17, the Verkhovna Rada, based on the proposal of newly appointed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, approved the new composition of the Ukrainian government. At the same time, the Rada did not appoint a new Minister of Culture, because, as David Arakhamia, the head of the ruling Servant of the People faction, previously noted, consultations on the candidates are still ongoing.

On July 28, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Tetiana Berezhna Acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications.