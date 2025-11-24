Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:17 24.11.2025

EIRC winter scenario: tough 4-5 days after attacks on energy sector, partial stabilization and planned recovery

2 min read
EIRC winter scenario: tough 4-5 days after attacks on energy sector, partial stabilization and planned recovery

 The scenario for the winter will be similar to the current situation: several very difficult days with emergency power outages after a massive attack by the Russian Federation on the energy sector, after which a certain improvement in energy consumption is expected, and then a transition to a planned recovery, believes the director of the Energy Industry Research Center, Oleksandr Kharchenko.

"I think the winter will proceed in the same mode in which we have been living for the past month and a half. A large-scale, concentrated attack on a significant number of energy facilities, followed by problems caused by it during 3-4 days of the most challenging emergency response, then a partial improvement in the situation, and afterwards, step by step, a systematic restoration of normal power supply. In an emergency situation, the first 4-5 days will be very difficult — this is objective," Kharchenko said during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine in Kyiv on Monday.

At the same time, he emphasized that emergency outages "may be long and complex," but there will be no loss of system controllability. Kharchenko also noted that he does not currently see any intentions from Russia to carry out further large-scale attacks on the energy sector, like those in October-November.

"I do not see any effort on that side [Russia] to take radical steps to worsen our situation. It seems that this is currently a task for them that is not being resolved. They carried out three consecutive waves of very large attacks that complicated the situation, but there were no cascading failures, no loss of system control, and no panic in the energy sector. Everyone knows what to do," emphasized the director of the Energy Industry Research Center.

Tags: #kharchenko

MORE ABOUT

16:03 05.11.2025
Ukraine to not be able to restore 30-40% of gas production during autumn-winter period - Director of Energy Research Center

Ukraine to not be able to restore 30-40% of gas production during autumn-winter period - Director of Energy Research Center

19:04 24.04.2024
R. Kharchenko was elected Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhya - Head of OVA

R. Kharchenko was elected Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhya - Head of OVA

18:29 27.08.2016
Former Acting Rector of NAU Kharchenko and his middleman notified of suspicion

Former Acting Rector of NAU Kharchenko and his middleman notified of suspicion

17:59 03.03.2014
Head of State Treasury Service resigns

Head of State Treasury Service resigns

HOT NEWS

28-point peace plan as everyone saw it no longer exists – advisor to chief of President’s Office

Zelenskyy expecting full report on Geneva negotiations this evening

There is significant progress in peace talks for Ukraine – Costa

Trump: Maybe something good is happening in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

President’s Office denies instructions to prepare suspicion notice for SAPO chief

LATEST

Ukraine peace plan moving in the right direction – Finnish PM

Defense Ministry allocates 1.5 hectares of defense land for creation of Heroes' Memorial in Lviv

Zelenskyy discusses progress of negotiations in Geneva with Spanish PM

Merz: Joint peace plan meant to launch process, for that to happen, Russia must come to negotiating table

Ministry of Health plans to introduce electronic licenses for medical practice next year – Karchevych

Enemy advances towards Lyman and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region

Kallas calls extraordinary informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council over situation with ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine

Govt prepares decision to reduce price of natural gas for cogeneration plants – Zelenskyy

Svyrydenko, majority faction MPs will agree on candidates for positions of justice and energy ministers – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, its allies warn USA against ‘hasty actions’ to end the war – media

AD
AD