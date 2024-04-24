Regions

19:04 24.04.2024

R. Kharchenko was elected Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhya - Head of OVA

1 min read
R. Kharchenko was elected Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhya - Head of OVA

Zaporizhzhya city council has elected Regina Kharchenko as acting city head of Zaporizhzhya, the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported.

“Just now, 37 deputies of the Zaporizhzhya city council during the session made a historic decision - elected a new acting mayor of Zaporizhzhya Regina Kharchenko,” he wrote in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Fedorov added that the last session of the City Council was held on December 22, 2023, and more than 200 issues of Zaporizhzhya's vital activity were actually frozen and waited for a decision for four months.

Tags: #kharchenko #zaporizhzhya

MORE ABOUT

09:59 08.03.2022
Radiation level in Zaporizhia region poses no threat to people's life, health - Kyiv

Radiation level in Zaporizhia region poses no threat to people's life, health - Kyiv

18:29 27.08.2016
Former Acting Rector of NAU Kharchenko and his middleman notified of suspicion

Former Acting Rector of NAU Kharchenko and his middleman notified of suspicion

17:59 03.03.2014
Head of State Treasury Service resigns

Head of State Treasury Service resigns

AD

LATEST

Dnipropetrovsk region to receive more than UAH 3.2 bln as part of "Made in Ukraine" economic platform - Deputy Prime Minister Sviridenko

Procedure for importing humanitarian aid for the needs of municipalities and its use should be simplified - Mayor of Trostyanets

More than 400 representatives of local self-government of European cities discussed issues of cooperation at the 5th International Summit of Mayors

"Ukrnafta" allocated UAH 20 million and 50 thousand liters of fuel to support Kharkiv region

Regional Ukrainian Women's Congress to be held in Poltava on April 5

Zelensky announced availability of substantial amount of funds for current year for all regions of the country under "Made in Ukraine" program

Cabinet of Ministers expanded list of categories of resettled persons, who will be extended payment of state assistance for living expenses

Ukrzaliznytsia's Food Train arrives in Kharkiv region

15 city councils of Ukrainian regional centers received highest score in terms of openness - Chesno Movement

Investment potential of Bukovyna to be demonstrated in Chernivtsi at the FIT for Ukraine industry forum

AD
AD
AD
AD