R. Kharchenko was elected Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhya - Head of OVA

Zaporizhzhya city council has elected Regina Kharchenko as acting city head of Zaporizhzhya, the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported.

“Just now, 37 deputies of the Zaporizhzhya city council during the session made a historic decision - elected a new acting mayor of Zaporizhzhya Regina Kharchenko,” he wrote in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Fedorov added that the last session of the City Council was held on December 22, 2023, and more than 200 issues of Zaporizhzhya's vital activity were actually frozen and waited for a decision for four months.