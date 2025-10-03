Power supply in Ukrainian city of Slavutych partially restored after Oct 1 attack

Electricity supply in the Ukrainian city of Slavutych has been partially restored following the October 1 enemy attack, with critical infrastructure – including the water utility, hospital, two schools, and the main sewage pumping station – now connected, according to regional military administration head Mykola Kalashnyk.

"After the October 1 attack on peaceful Slavutych, we are working nonstop to eliminate the consequences… Electricity supply has now been partially restored. Critical infrastructure is powered, including the water utility, hospital, and two schools. The main pumping station has been reconnected to the power grid," he posted on Telegram Friday.

He added that the city remains functional: stores are open and stocked, gas stations have fuel, logistics are running smoothly, and immobile patients are receiving hot meals.

Ten permanent "invincibility points" and five mobile State Emergency Service centers have been deployed. A total of 3,035 people have already sought assistance there for heat, communication, and support.

On October 1, Russian drone attacks left the city without power and water. The Energy Ministry reported a blackout at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant caused by the strike on Slavutych. On the morning of October 2, the ministry confirmed that electricity had been restored at all Chornobyl facilities, ending a blackout that lasted more than three hours.