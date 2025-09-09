Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:21 09.09.2025

Air defense of 3rd separate assault brigade shoots down more than 600 enemy UAVs in August

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The air defense forces of the Third Separate Assault Brigade destroyed 609 enemy aircraft in August, including 267 attack drones, and became the most effective among all line units.

"The brigade destroyed 609 enemy aircraft and once again became the most effective among all line units. The summer campaign was completed by the destruction of 267 attack UAVs: 225 Molniyas, 8 Lancets, 8 Gerbers and 26 shaheds. Minus 20 reconnaissance UAVs: 14 ZALA, 2 Orlans, 2 Skats and 2 Supercams. Another 322 small drones were also eliminated," the unit said on Telegram.

According to the report, the fighters from the Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Division and the anti-aircraft missile platoons of the battalions of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade were working.

As reported in August, engineers from the Third Separate Assault Brigade, together with Omnitech, developed the Dophin’s spider unmanned aerial vehicle, capable of performing missions at a distance of over 50 km using artificial intelligence, and are already using it on the battlefield. The development surpasses foreign analogues in a number of technical characteristics, it has been codified for implementation in the troops with the support of the Brave1 defense cluster.

