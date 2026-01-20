Ukraine ready to privatize quarter of Energoatom – minister

Ukraine is ready to proceed with the privatization of large state-owned companies, in particular the sale of 25% of shares in NNEGC Energoatom, but this requires the involvement of financial institutions and the readiness of European partners, said Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev.

"We must be ready for privatization, but this also requires a serious approach on the other side and certain assistance from financial institutions to finance these deals. For example, regarding Energoatom, we are ready to sell a quarter of the company," he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

At the same time, Sobolev said that large European companies engaged in nuclear energy are currently facing their own difficulties, which complicates the acquisition of a stake in a Ukrainian asset during or after the war. According to him, the implementation of such projects requires a joint agreement that the European Union would agree to.

The minister also stressed the need for large-scale domestic financing. To this end, he said, the government plans to focus on combating corruption, expanding the legal sector of the economy, and collecting more taxes.

"We are expanding the legal economy and collecting more taxes. But now, if you look at it, Ukraine redistributes about 50% of its GDP. So we are earning and doing our job," Sobolev added.

As he previously said in an interview with Latifundist.com, Ukraine does not plan to sell strategic assets that are critically important for food security, in particular key port grain elevators. However, in his view, the remaining assets can be made more efficient by the private sector.

During talks with journalists in November last year, he said the Ministry of Economy had forecast record privatization proceeds in 2025, more than UAH 10 billion.