16:30 14.10.2025

Cabinet extends payment period for compensation for employment of IDPs in front-line areas to 6 months

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has increased the payment period for compensation for employment of internally displaced people in frontline areas from three to six months.

"It has become easier to apply: you can contact the employment center at the actual place of business. We want the assistance to be as accessible as possible: businesses had support, people had work, and communities survived," wrote the director of the State Employment Center Yuliia Zhovtiak on Facebook.

She recalled that the state compensates 8 thousand UAH for each officially employed internally displaced person.

According to her, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, thanks to this compensation program, more than 58,000 people who were forced to leave their homes have found work, of which more than 12,000 have already been hired this year.

It is noted that the State Employment Service also encourages employers to hire: veterans, people with disabilities, young people without experience, and registered job seekers.

"Since 2022, businesses have received compensation in the amount of over 1.7 billion UAH, of which almost UAH 700 million in 2025. Almost 100,000 people have been employed," she wrote.

