Council of Europe to publish draft Convention on compensation commission for Ukraine on Wed

Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra announced the publication by the Council of Europe on Wednesday of the text of the draft Convention on the establishment of an International Compensation Commission for Ukraine.

"Today, the Council of Europe will publish the text of the draft Convention on the establishment of an International Compensation Commission for Ukraine. This document was agreed last week in The Hague after 18 months and eight rounds of negotiations. The Ukrainian delegation, which I had the honor to head, consistently defended the key principles for our country, and we were able to defend them – Russia must pay for all losses since the beginning of the aggression in 2014, and Ukraine will have a leading role in the governing bodies of the commission," she said on her Facebook page.

According to Mudra, the Commission will become the second element of the international compensation mechanism after the Register of Damages. "It will consider applications and award compensation to victims of aggression. The next step is the solemn signing of the Convention on December 16 in The Hague. This will be a truly historic moment of restoring justice," she added.

Mudra also informed that on Wednesday the Register of Damages for Ukraine (RD4U) opened the categories of applications A2.8 and A2.9 - forcible transfer or deportation of children and adults. "This is especially important in the context of the BringKidsBack program, which is led by Andriy Yermak. The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of the most painful crimes of Russia and part of Russia's deliberate campaign to destroy the Ukrainian nation. Now victims can officially file an application and demand compensation," she said.