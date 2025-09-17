Govt liquidates working group on compensation for losses caused by occupation, two more interdepartmental commissions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has liquidated the interdepartmental working group on compensation for losses caused by the temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine and two more interdepartmental commissions.

As reported by representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in the Telegram channel, the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The decision also liquidated the Interdepartmental Commission on Ukraine's Derogation from Obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Interdepartmental Commission on Generalizing the State's Legal Position on Repelling and Deterring Armed Aggression of Russia and Preparing a Consolidated Claim of Ukraine to Russia on the Implementation of its International Legal Responsibility for Armed Aggression against Ukraine.

Changes were also made to the staff of the Interdepartmental Coordination Council on Juvenile Justice and the Interdepartmental Working Group on Assessing Progress in the Implementation of the National Strategy in the Field of Human Rights.