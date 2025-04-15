Usyk to fight Dubois for heavyweight boxing title on July 12 at Wembley Stadium – media

Photo: Pixabay

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and British professional boxer Daniel Dubois are in the process of finalizing a deal for a heavyweight championship rematch on July 12 at Wembley Stadium in London, in what will be the athletes’ second fight, Ring Magazine reports.

Usyk, the No. 1-ranked boxer in the world by the publication, has earned two wins over Tyson Fury in 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, cementing his place as the strongest heavyweight of his generation. Their first meeting in May was named the “Fight of 2024” by Ring Magazine, where Usyk dropped Fury with a 14-punch unanswered barrage in the ninth round.

The win gave Usyk the undisputed heavyweight title, but it was short-lived as he soon vacated the IBF title to face Fury in a rematch. The IBF, which ordered Usyk to fight Dubois, elevated him from interim titleholder to recognized champion.

London-based Dubois scored the biggest win of his career with a fifth-round knockout of former unified champion Anthony Joshua at Wembley in September.

After Usyk, 38, retained his three titles in December, Dubois, 27, stepped into the ring to challenge him to a rematch. Dubois was originally scheduled to face Joseph Parker in Riyadh in February, but Parker fell ill and the fight was cancelled.

Usyk reportedly defeated Dubois by ninth-round TKO in August 2023 to retain his titles in the world's leading boxing organizations.