Interfax-Ukraine
Sport
15:23 15.04.2025

Usyk to fight Dubois for heavyweight boxing title on July 12 at Wembley Stadium – media

2 min read
Usyk to fight Dubois for heavyweight boxing title on July 12 at Wembley Stadium – media
Photo: Pixabay

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and British professional boxer Daniel Dubois are in the process of finalizing a deal for a heavyweight championship rematch on July 12 at Wembley Stadium in London, in what will be the athletes’ second fight, Ring Magazine reports.

Usyk, the No. 1-ranked boxer in the world by the publication, has earned two wins over Tyson Fury in 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, cementing his place as the strongest heavyweight of his generation. Their first meeting in May was named the “Fight of 2024” by Ring Magazine, where Usyk dropped Fury with a 14-punch unanswered barrage in the ninth round.

The win gave Usyk the undisputed heavyweight title, but it was short-lived as he soon vacated the IBF title to face Fury in a rematch. The IBF, which ordered Usyk to fight Dubois, elevated him from interim titleholder to recognized champion.

London-based Dubois scored the biggest win of his career with a fifth-round knockout of former unified champion Anthony Joshua at Wembley in September.

After Usyk, 38, retained his three titles in December, Dubois, 27, stepped into the ring to challenge him to a rematch. Dubois was originally scheduled to face Joseph Parker in Riyadh in February, but Parker fell ill and the fight was cancelled.

Usyk reportedly defeated Dubois by ninth-round TKO in August 2023 to retain his titles in the world's leading boxing organizations.

Tags: #usyk #dubois

MORE ABOUT

11:05 16.02.2023
Start of High Qualification Commission of Judges not to be delayed, judiciary requires filling vacancies – HCJ head

Start of High Qualification Commission of Judges not to be delayed, judiciary requires filling vacancies – HCJ head

10:00 19.10.2022
Usyk to be engaged in restoration of Kyiv region on United24 platform – Zelensky

Usyk to be engaged in restoration of Kyiv region on United24 platform – Zelensky

15:01 11.05.2022
We were born in Ukraine. We are fired up to win! – Parimatch Ukraine CEO

We were born in Ukraine. We are fired up to win! – Parimatch Ukraine CEO

17:14 28.09.2021
Usyk-Joshua rematch to take place in February-March 2022 – promoter

Usyk-Joshua rematch to take place in February-March 2022 – promoter

16:34 28.09.2021
Usyk would like to hold unification fight, become owner of five belts

Usyk would like to hold unification fight, become owner of five belts

17:06 14.10.2019
Usyk debutes with heavyweight victory

Usyk debutes with heavyweight victory

11:54 16.08.2019
Usyk to make heavyweight debut in Chicago on Oct 12 - media

Usyk to make heavyweight debut in Chicago on Oct 12 - media

13:37 06.04.2019
Usyk to hold first heavyweight professional fight against Takam on May 25

Usyk to hold first heavyweight professional fight against Takam on May 25

11:20 12.11.2018
Usyk knocks Bellew out to defend champion titles

Usyk knocks Bellew out to defend champion titles

09:14 23.07.2018
Usyk beats Russian Gassiev in Moscow, unifies cruiserweight titles

Usyk beats Russian Gassiev in Moscow, unifies cruiserweight titles

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to host UEFA Nations League playoff home match with Belgium in Murcia, Spain

Ukraine earns 82 medals at 2024 Paralympic Games

First gold medal of Ukrainian team at 2024 Paralympics won by swimmer Komarov – media

Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins first stage of Diamond League-2024

Wrestler Nasibov brings Ukraine silver medal at 2024 Olympics

LATEST

Ukraine to host UEFA Nations League playoff home match with Belgium in Murcia, Spain

Sports Ministry: 24 sport facilities, 19 youth infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukraine in 2024

Ukraine calls on intl sports organizations to suspend membership of Russian federations

Ukraine earns 82 medals at 2024 Paralympic Games

War claims lives of 397 Ukrainian athletes – Angels of Sport website

First gold medal of Ukrainian team at 2024 Paralympics won by swimmer Komarov – media

Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins first stage of Diamond League-2024

Ukrainian team receives 126 licenses to participate in 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

Ukrainian rowers Luzan, Rybachok win silver medal at 2024 Olympics

Wrestler Nasibov brings Ukraine silver medal at 2024 Olympics

AD
AD