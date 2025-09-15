Usyk to play in charity football match of Legends in Lisbon to support URCS

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Absolute world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine) will play in a charity football match in support of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Lisbon.

"Today, a large-scale charity Match of Legends will be held in Lisbon, which will bring together world football stars and aims to raise over EUR 1 million to support charitable organizations, including the Ukrainian Red Cross. The match will be attended by absolute world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

The World Legends team will include such football stars as Fabio Cannavaro and Alessandro Del Piero (Italy) and Javier Zanetti (Argentina).

The funds raised during the match will help URCS continue to respond promptly to emergencies, conduct evacuation measures, restore housing, and provide psychosocial support to those in need.