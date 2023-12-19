Press Conferences

12:48 19.12.2023

Kyiv Regional Council's deputies from Servant of People announce pressure from MP Motovylovets

2 min read

KYIV. Dec 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – A group of deputies of Kyiv Regional Council, representing the Servant of the People party, announced the destabilization of this local government agency and unlawful interference on the part of the head of Kyiv regional political force organization, MP Andriy Motovylovets said.

"Under the guise of the need to maintain party discipline, Andriy Motovylovets continues to issue written orders to deputies of Kyiv Regional Council regarding how they are obliged to vote on certain issues on the agenda and contrary to the interests of the communities that we represent. In his written orders, he manipulatively used the concept 'I recommend,' while it has been repeatedly stated that if the deputy does not listen, appropriate sanctions will be applied to him, including the initiation of the recall of the deputy on the so-called people's initiative, or even the initiation of criminal prosecutions will begin," Kyiv regional council's deputy Stanislav Semerhey said (Servant of the People) at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

He said that in addition, they plan to initiate the procedure for applying the imperative mandate also in relation to deputies of Kyiv Regional Council Volodymyr Tymofiychuk, Denys Sichovy and Maria Kyseliova. Semerhey said on December 19 at 14:00 Motovylovets will convene a meeting of Kyiv regional organization of the Servant of the People party with the aim of "publicly discrediting them" and to "using artificially created grounds" to initiate the procedure for their recall, which could lead to destabilization of the work of Kyiv regional council.

"The attempts of the regional cell of the party to recall us are not connected with any legislative grounds, and the only reason is the desire to reformat Kyiv Regional Council under a new coalition, from which in the future, for the sake of the selfish interests of individual politicians, it is planned to "throw out," in particular, representatives of the European solidarity and create other political forces instead," Semerhey said.

In turn, Denys Sichovy called on the leadership of the Servant of the People party to remove Motovylovets from his position, since "his destructive activities not only interfere with the work of the deputy corps, but also destroys as well as destroys the authority of the Servant of the People party in Kyiv region," and also called for an end to offenses against deputies of Kyiv Regional Council.

Tags: #kyiv #council #conference #regional

MORE ABOUT

09:13 15.12.2023
Manifest 42 hands over to president two bills to solve problem of security forces' pressure on business

Manifest 42 hands over to president two bills to solve problem of security forces' pressure on business

19:59 14.12.2023
Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

19:33 14.12.2023
European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

13:52 14.12.2023
Manifest 42 launches register of individuals who abuse power to put pressure on business

Manifest 42 launches register of individuals who abuse power to put pressure on business

12:38 14.12.2023
Number of cases against businesses closed by prosecutor's office down by 80% from 2021 – Manifest 42

Number of cases against businesses closed by prosecutor's office down by 80% from 2021 – Manifest 42

13:21 13.12.2023
Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit helping Kyiv residents affected by missile attack

Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit helping Kyiv residents affected by missile attack

09:35 13.12.2023
There’re 53 victims of night attack in Kyiv, 20 hospitalized – military administration

There’re 53 victims of night attack in Kyiv, 20 hospitalized – military administration

20:22 11.12.2023
Largest Hanukkah Menorah in Europe installed in Kyiv – mayor

Largest Hanukkah Menorah in Europe installed in Kyiv – mayor

20:03 08.12.2023
EU FMs to discuss further support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, preparations for EU summit

EU FMs to discuss further support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, preparations for EU summit

10:57 08.12.2023
Air defense forces destroy all missiles that attack Kyiv on approach to capital – authorities

Air defense forces destroy all missiles that attack Kyiv on approach to capital – authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Attitudes of Ukrainians towards political and military leadership and mobilization - opinion poll

Investors demand reshuffling Kyivmiskbud's supervisory board, management

Farmers call on president to make decision on adjusting second stage of land reform taking into account wartime realities in agricultural sector – UAC

Association of Craft Distillers: De-shadowing craft spirits industry to help Ukraine's recovery

Ukrainians do not realize need for timely diagnosis of prostate cancer – experts

Anti-Corruption Headquarters creates roadmap for regional recovery

Help for Ukraine Charitable Foundation plans to open rehabilitation center for military based on Morshyn sanatorium in early 2024

Agrobiostandard, which bought Volyntorf from State Property Fund for UAH 254.7 mln, declares corrupt attempt to disrupt privatization

Ukrainian Gambling Council criticizes bill No. 10101 with hidden benefits for lottery lobby

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Ukrainian Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinsky

AD
AD
AD
AD