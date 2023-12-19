Kyiv Regional Council's deputies from Servant of People announce pressure from MP Motovylovets

KYIV. Dec 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – A group of deputies of Kyiv Regional Council, representing the Servant of the People party, announced the destabilization of this local government agency and unlawful interference on the part of the head of Kyiv regional political force organization, MP Andriy Motovylovets said.

"Under the guise of the need to maintain party discipline, Andriy Motovylovets continues to issue written orders to deputies of Kyiv Regional Council regarding how they are obliged to vote on certain issues on the agenda and contrary to the interests of the communities that we represent. In his written orders, he manipulatively used the concept 'I recommend,' while it has been repeatedly stated that if the deputy does not listen, appropriate sanctions will be applied to him, including the initiation of the recall of the deputy on the so-called people's initiative, or even the initiation of criminal prosecutions will begin," Kyiv regional council's deputy Stanislav Semerhey said (Servant of the People) at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

He said that in addition, they plan to initiate the procedure for applying the imperative mandate also in relation to deputies of Kyiv Regional Council Volodymyr Tymofiychuk, Denys Sichovy and Maria Kyseliova. Semerhey said on December 19 at 14:00 Motovylovets will convene a meeting of Kyiv regional organization of the Servant of the People party with the aim of "publicly discrediting them" and to "using artificially created grounds" to initiate the procedure for their recall, which could lead to destabilization of the work of Kyiv regional council.

"The attempts of the regional cell of the party to recall us are not connected with any legislative grounds, and the only reason is the desire to reformat Kyiv Regional Council under a new coalition, from which in the future, for the sake of the selfish interests of individual politicians, it is planned to "throw out," in particular, representatives of the European solidarity and create other political forces instead," Semerhey said.

In turn, Denys Sichovy called on the leadership of the Servant of the People party to remove Motovylovets from his position, since "his destructive activities not only interfere with the work of the deputy corps, but also destroys as well as destroys the authority of the Servant of the People party in Kyiv region," and also called for an end to offenses against deputies of Kyiv Regional Council.