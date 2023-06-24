Press Conferences

11:53 24.06.2023

Russia actually has full control over work of UN Secretariat in key areas – Yelchenko

3 min read
Russia actually has full control over work of UN Secretariat in key areas – Yelchenko

The Russian Federation actually has full control over the work of the UN Secretariat in key areas, now about 400 Russians work there, Ukrainian diplomat, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN in 2015-2019 Volodymyr Yelchenko has said.

"We must understand that even with the military victory of Ukraine, with access to the borders of 1991, the war, in fact, will not end, and its consequences will not end. Why? Because after that, work will begin, it has already begun, but it will enter a decisive phase. This is the creation of an international tribunal, or compensation to Ukraine for the damage suffered during the war. Many other issues. For all this, binding decisions of the UN Security Council are needed. And we are well aware that as long as the Russian delegation is sitting there, in the Security Council, these decisions have no chance of being approved," Yelchenko said during a press conference "Russia's illegal presence in UN: Problem and its solution" at Interfax-Ukraine.

Also, according to him, in the UN Secretariat there is "not just a neutral-positive position, but simply playing along with the Russian delegation and the Russian Federation."

"Over the years of the UN existence, Russia has been able to promote hundreds of employees to work in the Secretariat of the organization - now there are about 400 of them, who work in virtually all key positions. It determines the reports that are written in the Secretariat, and many other things. Of these 400 employees, half, if not more, are secret or open agents of the special services of the Russian Federation. And as 'icing on the cake' is the occupation by Russians of such positions, for example, as UN Under-Secretary-General of Counter-Terrorism, no matter how ridiculous it sounds, Mr. Voronkov," Yelchenko noted.

In addition, the diplomat noted "dozens, if not hundreds" of employees from other countries who over the years have either been bought or recruited by Russian special services.

As Yelchenko said, "the UN Secretariat has, in fact, turned into such a branch of the Russian FSB."

"Therefore, we have a situation where, on the one hand, the Russian illegal presence in the UN, and on the other, its virtually complete control over the work of the UN Secretariat in key areas, in fact, paralyzes all the efforts that not only Ukraine and many of our allies are making in order to, if not stop this war, then at least reach some solutions that could alleviate the humanitarian situation, etc." the Ukrainian diplomat said.

As an example, he recalled the tragedy in the colony in Olenivka, as a result of which more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war died due to a Russian terrorist attack, but the UN expert group never reached this place because the Russians did not provide security guarantees. In addition, the UN team was never able to get to the left bank of Dnipro in Kherson region to help residents affected by Russia's undermining the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

"Or an absolutely passive, inadequate reaction of the IAEA leadership, which is actually part of the UN, regarding the events at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, and now the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is under threat," Yelchenko added.

Tags: #russia #un #secretariat #conference

MORE ABOUT

12:31 24.06.2023
Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

12:30 24.06.2023
Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

11:28 23.06.2023
UN puts Russia on ‘shame’ list for murder of Ukrainian children – media

UN puts Russia on ‘shame’ list for murder of Ukrainian children – media

19:11 21.06.2023
Some 67% of Ukrainians ready to defend their homeland in May 2023, whereas there were only 40% in 2011 – survey

Some 67% of Ukrainians ready to defend their homeland in May 2023, whereas there were only 40% in 2011 – survey

14:19 21.06.2023
Share of those who consider themselves free in Ukraine up to 84% – poll

Share of those who consider themselves free in Ukraine up to 84% – poll

21:01 20.06.2023
Ukraine, UN to establish Community Restoration Fund with total five-year budget of $300 mln

Ukraine, UN to establish Community Restoration Fund with total five-year budget of $300 mln

20:46 20.06.2023
With fakes on 'dirty bomb' Russia wants to divert attention from defeats at front, create distrust of allies in Ukraine – Defense Ministry

With fakes on 'dirty bomb' Russia wants to divert attention from defeats at front, create distrust of allies in Ukraine – Defense Ministry

20:30 20.06.2023
Possible use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia should entail 'hellish sanctions' – Danilov

Possible use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia should entail 'hellish sanctions' – Danilov

09:51 20.06.2023
Western partners to announce concrete financial contributions to Ukraine's recovery at London conference - Kuleba

Western partners to announce concrete financial contributions to Ukraine's recovery at London conference - Kuleba

20:06 19.06.2023
Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Ukrainians' assessment of democracy level in country's governance increased over past six years from 3.8 to 6.2 on 10-point scale – survey

Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians consider system of govt by military to be bad, although positive attitude increased to 28% - poll

Dairy associations insist on observing principles of free trade between Ukraine and Poland

Ukrainians most of all trust Zelenskyy, Kim – poll

Ukrainians most of all trust Armed Forces, volunteers, president, do not trust judiciary, political parties, Rada - poll

Representatives of vegetable oil and fat industry demand fair access to grain corridor

CEO: Smart Holding's business grinding to halt due to seizure of group's gas assets

Ukrainian businessman donates to European Commission technological solution created by his IT team to eliminate conditions that caused embargo on Ukrainian products

Architectural competitions should become effective tool for Ukraine's recovery – opinion

Ukrainian architects will present Ukrainian DNA project at Venice Biennale 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD