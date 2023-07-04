Ukrteplokomunenergo asks to stop collecting debts from heating companies until difference in tariffs paid off

The Interindustry Association Ukrteplokomunenergo has appealed to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with a request to prohibit Naftogaz Trading LLC from forcibly collecting debts from heat and municipal energy enterprises until they are compensated for the difference in tariffs.

"In addition, the appeal notes the urgent need of the industry in the return of the state debt to compensate for the difference in tariffs for heat and hot water supply services no later than the start of the 2023-2024 heating season," the association said in a press release on Tuesday.

As President of Ukrteplokomunenergo Arsentiy Blaschuk noted, the thermal industry found itself in an absurdly dangerous situation, when large-scale destruction as a result of targeted actions of the enemy to destroy critical infrastructure facilities is exacerbated by internal factors: financial and administrative pressure from the commercial gas supplier and failure to fulfill financial obligations from the state.

"Heat and municipal energy enterprises companies are accumulating debts for gas because they have not received the promised compensation for the difference in tariffs for more than two years. And as a result of internal regulatory problems in the industry, we have big risks for stable heat supply in winter for consumers… we hope that the government will take effective decisions that will allow thermal workers to fulfill their primary obligations to consumers," Blaschuk is quoted in a press release.

As the Interindustry Association commented, heating companies are concerned about the unprecedentedly tough policy of Naftogaz Trading Group regarding the forced judicial recovery of funds secured by state guarantees in accordance with law of Ukraine on the peculiarities of regulating relations in the natural gas market and in the field of heat supply during martial law and subsequent restoration of their functioning dated July 29, 2022 No. 2479.

"Heat suppliers see this as deliberate pressure in the context of preparations for the heating season of 2023-2024," the document states.

Ukrteplokomunenergo recalled that in 2021-2022, memorandums of understanding were signed between the government, relevant ministries, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, the Association of Cities of Ukraine and the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities to resolve problematic issues in the field of supply of heat energy and hot water for the stable passage of heating periods. As a result, since October 2021, local governments have not increased tariffs for heating and hot water supply for the population and the state undertook the obligation to promptly compensate the difference in tariffs between economically justified and actual prices.

"However, thermal workers have not yet received compensation even for 2022. Excluding 2023, the state owes about UAH 28 billion to thermal workers," the association stressed.

As the association explained, this was the main reason for the increase in the debt of heating companies for the consumed gas.

In turn, Naftogaz Trading, in accordance with Law No. 2479, is a participant in the debt settlement procedure.

"The gas supplier has begun conscious pressure on heating companies by launching massive claims and lawsuits," Ukrteplokomunenergo said.