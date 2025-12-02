Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:39 02.12.2025

IFC plans to commit EUR 50 mln to Horizon Capital Catalyst Fund

3 min read
IFC plans to commit EUR 50 mln to Horizon Capital Catalyst Fund

 The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, plans to invest EUR 50 million in the equity of the new Horizon Capital Catalyst Fund SCSp (Catalyst Fund), which the investment company Horizon Capital launched this summer with a target size of EUR 300 million.

According to the IFC website, the corporation will also consider co-investing up to EUR 50 million alongside the new fund into its future portfolio companies.

The IFC Board of Directors is expected to review the project on January 7 next year.

According to publicly available information, the Luxembourg-registered Horizon Capital Catalyst Fund will focus on strategic domestic sectors critical to Ukraine's recovery, including digital infrastructure, energy, building materials, and selected industrial segments. The fund aims to act as a catalyst for Ukraine's reconstruction and investment inflows, mobilizing up to EUR 3 billion through partnerships with global strategic investors, international funds, and Ukrainian founders and operators.

The fund expects to invest EUR 20–50 million per project, primarily in equity, as well as quasi-equity and project financing, acquiring minority stakes in 8–10 mid-cap, actively operating Ukrainian companies and, where possible, in Moldovan firms that have strategic linkages with and direct benefits for Ukraine.

Earlier, the EBRD announced its intention to join the Catalyst Fund with a EUR 30 million commitment. The bank's Board of Directors is scheduled to review the project on December 17 this year.

As reported by Interfax-Ukraine, Horizon Capital, Ukraine's leading private equity fund manager, announced the launch of fundraising for the Catalyst Fund in June.

"Its goal is to unite investors supporting Ukraine now, not after the war, and raise at least EUR 300 million ($350 million) to mobilize EUR 3.5 billion ($3.5 billion) of capital, a 10x multiplier effect, for domestic-oriented assets and projects across various investment themes," the fund's presentation in the Ukrainian Investment Catalogue at URC2025 stated.

At the time, various investors were still in assessment and due-diligence phases, while the first close was planned for Q4 2025. More than 30 potential deals were already under consideration, with capital needs exceeding EUR 2 billion.

According to Horizon Capital's plans, the Catalyst Fund will primarily co-invest with European strategic companies and funds seeking to partner with Horizon Capital as a trusted minority shareholder to accelerate their entry into the Ukrainian market.

One example cited was Horizon Capital's telecommunications deal Datagroup-Volia-lifecell, which brought France's NJJ Group into Ukraine as a major European strategic investor during the war in December 2024, achieving a 30x equity multiplier on Horizon Capital's investment.

"Catalyst Fund is designed to complement, not compete with, infrastructure and real-asset buyout funds being raised for Ukraine. It aims to become a minority partner with added value for local and international operators with deep sector expertise, benefiting from Ukraine's expected accession to the European Union during the fund's lifecycle," the presentation stated.

Horizon Capital manages six private equity funds (more than 40 institutional investors) with a combined $1.6 billion in assets, including WNISEF ($150 million), Emerging Europe Growth Fund (EEGF, $132 million), EEGF II ($370 million), EEGF III ($200 million), HCGF II ($258.3 million), and HCGF IV ($350 million). These funds have invested in more than 170 companies employing over 80,000 people in Ukraine and Moldova.

The EBRD has also previously invested substantial amounts in Horizon Capital funds, including a EUR 40 million commitment to the latest HCGF IV.

Tags: #horizon #ifc #fund

MORE ABOUT

18:51 28.11.2025
State budget's general fund revenues up 4.5% in Nov y-o-y – Ukraine's Finance Ministry

State budget's general fund revenues up 4.5% in Nov y-o-y – Ukraine's Finance Ministry

17:30 25.11.2025
NovaSklo, IFC begin partnership to build Ukraine's first float glass plant

NovaSklo, IFC begin partnership to build Ukraine's first float glass plant

11:55 14.11.2025
IFC and EBRD co-invest $25 mln in Dragon Capital's Rebuild Ukraine Fund

IFC and EBRD co-invest $25 mln in Dragon Capital's Rebuild Ukraine Fund

10:23 14.11.2025
IFC, EBRD, Notus and Rengy Development sign agreements to advance wind, solar and energy storage projects at ReBuild Ukraine 2025

IFC, EBRD, Notus and Rengy Development sign agreements to advance wind, solar and energy storage projects at ReBuild Ukraine 2025

17:57 03.11.2025
IFC considers transparent privatization of state-owned banks key to attracting investors

IFC considers transparent privatization of state-owned banks key to attracting investors

12:21 13.10.2025
From class to work: new opportunities for businesses and candidates

From class to work: new opportunities for businesses and candidates

19:19 18.08.2025
American-Ukrainian Fund to adopt number of technical decisions to launch work at first meeting in Sept – Sobolev

American-Ukrainian Fund to adopt number of technical decisions to launch work at first meeting in Sept – Sobolev

19:11 18.08.2025
Contributions to Energy Support Fund should increase by at least EUR 150 mln by year end – draft Govt Action Plan

Contributions to Energy Support Fund should increase by at least EUR 150 mln by year end – draft Govt Action Plan

16:19 14.07.2025
Dragon Capital invests $20 mln in its Rebuild Ukraine Fund, plans its first closing in September

Dragon Capital invests $20 mln in its Rebuild Ukraine Fund, plans its first closing in September

12:33 09.07.2025
EU mulling EUR 100 bln for Ukraine in next draft budget – media

EU mulling EUR 100 bln for Ukraine in next draft budget – media

HOT NEWS

Ukraine announces exchange of $2.6 bln GDP-warrants for 2032 eurobonds with coefficient of 1.34

HACC’s Appellate Chamber upholds Chernyshov's pretrial detention measure: arrest or bail of UAH 51.6 mln

Zelenskyy expects 2026 state budget to be approved

Planned national cashback payments in Ukraine for Sept exceed Aug by 17.5%, funds to be transferred in late Nov

Russian attack destroys Novus logistics center in Kyiv, kills 4 drivers

LATEST

Astarta CEO Ivanchyk buys additional 0.3% stake for $1 mln

EBRD to provide Ukrhydroenergo EUR 75 mln, expects additional EUR 20 mln in investment grants

Bank clients can now track their payments 24/7 – Ukraine's National Bank

Introducing VAT for sole proprietors in Ukraine to lead to closures, rise in shadow economy – Expert Economic Platform

Ukrzaliznytsia's freight tariff hike will critically impact agro export – Ukrainian Agri Council

Retail floors on ground, basement levels of Gulliver trade-and-office complex to reopen from Dec 12

Ukraine announces exchange of $2.6 bln GDP-warrants for 2032 eurobonds with coefficient of 1.34

HACC’s Appellate Chamber upholds Chernyshov's pretrial detention measure: arrest or bail of UAH 51.6 mln

Five more industrial parks receive state incentives worth UAH 259 mln

Ukraine secures 1.2 mcm of 2.2 mcm/day gas capacity via Trans-Balkan route for Dec

AD
AD