Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:51 28.11.2025

State budget's general fund revenues up 4.5% in Nov y-o-y – Ukraine's Finance Ministry

According to preliminary data, revenues from taxes, fees, and mandatory payments to Ukraine’s general fund of the state budget increased by 4.5% in November 2025 compared to November 2024, rising by UAH 9.7 billion to UAH 225.9 billion, the Finance Ministry reported on its website (as of 16:30 on November 28).

This month, Ukraine received UAH 34.3 billion in grant aid, compared to UAH 56.4 billion in November last year.

Revenues from the State Tax Service rose to UAH 124.8 billion from UAH 106.1 billion a year earlier, while the State Customs Service contributed UAH 61.9 billion, up from UAH 49.3 billion.

The ministry noted that the budget received UAH 21.2 billion in VAT on domestically produced goods (UAH 39.2 billion collected, UAH 18 billion refunded), compared to UAH 20.3 billion a year earlier (UAH 14.8 billion refunded).

Personal income tax and military levy revenues increased to UAH 30.9 billion from UAH 21.9 billion, and corporate profit tax rose to UAH 52.9 billion from UAH 44.1 billion.

Meanwhile, excise tax revenues declined for the third consecutive month to UAH 11.1 billion from UAH 11.8 billion, and rent payments decreased slightly to UAH 4.3 billion from UAH 4.4 billion.

Overall, according to the ministry’s preliminary data, total revenues of the state budget’s general and special funds reached UAH 303 billion in November 2025, compared to UAH 290.8 billion in November 2024 and UAH 258.4 billion in October 2025.

Additionally, UAH 47.1 billion in unified social security contribution payments were transferred to pension and social insurance funds (as of November 27), compared to UAH 39.4 billion in the same month last year (as of November 28).

