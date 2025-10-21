Zelenskyy on night shelling: Russia’s tactic is killing people and terror through cold

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

In Chernihiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhia regions, restoration work continues following Russian strikes on our energy infrastructure. Every region is doing everything possible to restore power supply, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities on Tuesday night.

“Chernihiv and Sumy regions – recovery efforts are now ongoing everywhere after Russian strikes on our energy infrastructure. They even used FPV drones to attack transformers in the Zaporizhzhia region. I thank the repair crews, energy workers, all municipal services, and the State Emergency Service who are working almost around the clock and supporting people. Today, there were reports from Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba and Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. The necessary forces are in place, and every region is doing everything possible to restore power supply,” Zelenskyy said on X.

The Ukrainian head of state noted that political leaders and the long-range capabilities of the Ukrainian army must increase pressure on Putin.

“Diplomats and political leaders must work just as actively and to the maximum. Just a few weeks ago, when Putin felt real pressure and the threat of Tomahawks, he immediately showed willingness to return to diplomacy. But as soon as the pressure eased slightly, the Russians began trying to weasel out of diplomacy and delay the dialogue. Russia’s tactic is killing people and terror through cold. On the eve of winter, the Russians are striking our infrastructure and energy facilities literally every day. Only pressure on Russia can fix this a