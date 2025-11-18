Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:46 18.11.2025

Forestry enterprise Forests of Ukraine sells 100% of timber offered at forward auctions for H1 2026

State-owned enterprise Forests of Ukraine held its third round of exchange auctions enabling forward contracts for purchasing timber for the first half of 2026 at fixed prices for a six-month term. As a result, 100% of the timber offered was contracted, the enterprise's press service reported.

Forests of Ukraine recalled that it had offered 465 lots totaling 1.4 million cubic meters of timber (35% of its planned commercial harvesting volume for the half year) and had notified market participants in advance about the volume and structure of the lots.

"Both fuelwood for industrial use and roundwood were sold in full – 100% of the volumes offered," the statement said.

The enterprise set starting prices at the level of Q4 2025 starting prices, which were significantly lower than current market prices. The average selling price for commercial pine in Q4 was UAH 5,900 per cubic meter, while the starting price for forward auctions was UAH 3,900. Industrial coniferous fuelwood sold for UAH 2,300 per cubic meter, compared with a starting price of UAH 1,300.

During the auction, commercial pine rose to UAH 6,200 per cubic meter, and coniferous fuelwood for industrial use rose to UAH 2,400. The largest price increase compared to Q4 general auctions was for beech, almost UAH 7,000 per cubic meter (+52%).

Forests of Ukraine assured that it will supply all timber sold under forward contracts. As of November 17, fulfillment of forward contracts for the second half of 2025 stood at 75%, matching planned indicators.

Regarding fuelwood supplies to energy companies, the enterprise remains a regular participant in public procurement tenders for state customers, in line with the Law "On Public Procurement."

Forests of Ukraine also noted that forestry enterprises are ready to supply over 1 million cubic meters of logging residues to energy-generating companies.

The enterprise added that more than 40% of fuelwood volumes have already been sold to households and social institutions at fixed heating-season prices.

