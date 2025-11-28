Govt puts up for auction assets of mineral water producer behind Morshynska, Myrhorodska brands – Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

The Government of Ukraine is putting up for public auction the assets of IDS Ukraine, the producer of the well-known mineral water brands Morshynska and Myrhorodska, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"Today at 9:30, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency began collecting tender offers. The deadline is December 12, 2025, at 18:00. The auction will take place on the ProZorro platform in December 2025. The state will transfer the corporate rights of companies that provide a full production cycle: from water extraction to distribution," Svyrydenko wrote in the Telegram channel.

Under the terms of the competition, it is noted that the profit from IDS Ukraine's activities will go to Ukraine's state budget, except for the manager's remuneration.

The Prime Minister added that the expected monthly budget revenues are at least UAH 24 million.

"The group's assets have been frozen since 2022 as they belong to Russian oligarch Fridman. He is under sanctions from the US, EU, Great Britain, and Ukraine," Svyrydenko reminded.

In the fall of 2022, ARMA received the corporate rights to the Myrhorod and Morshyn plants, as well as the industrial designs and trademarks of IDS Ukraine group enterprises, by court decision. In April 2023, Karpaty Mineral Water was chosen to manage Morshynska's assets; however, the transfer never took place. In March of this year, ARMA announced the termination of the unimplemented agreement.