Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:17 27.11.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian, US delegations to meet to discuss security guarantees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed a meeting of delegations of Ukraine and the United States at the end of this week to discuss, in particular, better diplomatic positions and security guarantees.

"Our team, together with American representatives, will already this week – at the end of the week – continue to bring the points that we have according to the results of Geneva closer to a form that will lead to peace and security guarantees. There will be a meeting of delegations. The Ukrainian delegation will be well prepared and tuned to substantive work," Zelenskyy said during his evening address.

