White House: Several delicate, but not insurmountable details require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, USA

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced great progress on the path to a peace agreement, noting the need to resolve "several delicate, but not insurmountable details."

"Over the past week, the United States has made tremendous progress towards a peace deal by bringing both Ukraine and Russia to the table. There are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States," she wrote on the social network X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced productive and constructive meetings in Geneva between the Ukrainian and American delegations. Umerov stressed that the delegations reached a common understanding on the key terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva. Now, according to him, the Ukrainian side is counting on the support of European partners in further steps.