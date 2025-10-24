Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:50 24.10.2025

White House: Trump wants to see action, not just talk

1 min read
US President Donald Trump wants to see concrete actions, not just rhetoric, and is disappointed with the lack of progress toward ending the war, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

“The President wants to see action, not just talk. And I think that the President is extremely motivated by the success of his peace deal in the Middle East to get things done. And he wants this war to come to an end. He’s been saying it now for nine months being in office. And he is going increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress from both sides of this war,” Leavitt said at a briefing, answering a journalist’s question.

