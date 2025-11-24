Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:13 24.11.2025

Steering Committee of Ukraine Donor Platform discusses repatriation loan, new IMF program – Svyrydenko

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

At a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ukraine Donor Platform, they discussed the repatriation loan and the new IMF program, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"This representative platform has become an effective mechanism for coordinating budgetary support, reconstruction, private investment development, and reform implementation. This year, a meeting in this format is being held in Kyiv for the second time, and for us, it is an important sign of the unity of our partners with Ukraine… We are working together to reach a decision on reparations loans and a new IMF program for the next period," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel following the 15th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ukraine Donor Platform.

According to her, the meeting highlighted the positive dynamics of the Ukrainian economy, including a 25% increase in the state budget’s own revenues this year.

"Together with the ministers, we informed the participants about the steps the government is taking to overhaul the management of state-owned enterprises in the energy and defense sectors. We outlined the government’s policy priorities, including ensuring energy resilience, developing veteran policy, and creating a Veteran Fund with foreign contributions," she added.

Svyrydenko emphasized that the Ukrainian side shares the partners’ view that Europe’s security directly depends on Ukraine’s security.

"That is why we place special emphasis on enhanced support for frontline regions, where over 6.5 million people live. These regions serve as a security belt for all of Europe. Using the state budget through the Recovery Agency, we are rebuilding civilian infrastructure without waiting for the war to end. This year, we have restored water supply systems in Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih, opened the first standard-gauge (EU) railway from Uzhhorod, and continue implementing other projects," the Prime Minister wrote.

