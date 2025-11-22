Trump says Zelenskyy will have to choose between peace plan and continued fighting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must either accept the American peace plan or continue fighting, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

When a journalist noted that Zelenskyy suggested the United States would stop supporting Ukraine if he does not accept the 28-point agreement, Trump responded that at some point Zelenskyy would have to accept something.

He has to like it but if he doesn't like it, then they just have to keep fighting, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

During his remarks, Trump recalled meeting with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office in February and added that such an agreement could have been reached a year ago, two years ago.

Trump noted that the coming winter could be cold and that Ukraine's energy infrastructure has already been subjected to numerous heavy attacks. He again emphasized that if he had been president, this war would not have happened, adding that he has very good relations with Putin, but it takes two to tango.

As reported earlier, according to media, the so-called U.S.–Russian plan of 28 points was drafted along the lines of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. In addition to forcing Ukraine to surrender the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the proposal would cut the Ukrainian Armed Forces' troop levels in half and ban Ukraine from possessing long-range missiles. It would also block the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine, end U.S. military aid, and prohibit foreign diplomatic aircraft from landing in the country. In exchange, Ukraine would be allowed to negotiate security guarantees from the United States and European governments to help sustain any ceasefire. In the occupied territories, the agreement stipulates that Russian would become an official state language, and the Russian Orthodox Church would receive official status.

In his Friday address, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is now under one of the most severe pressures yet and could face an extremely difficult choice: a loss of dignity, the risk of losing a key partner, the complicated 28 points, or an extremely difficult winter. He said he would propose alternatives to the 28-point plan, but stressed that Ukraine would not give the enemy grounds to accuse it of unwillingness to pursue peace.