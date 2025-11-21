Zelenskyy after meeting with Sybiha: Now we hold hourly meetings, calls and work on things that can change a lot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and the diplomatic team.

“We are working to ensure that Ukraine’s national interests are taken into account at every level of our relations with partners. Right now, there are meetings, calls, and work on the points practically every hour – provisions that can change a lot,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

He noted the importance of ensuring that the outcome is a dignified peace.