15:21 21.11.2025

Zelenskyy, after his talk with European leaders: We’re working on document prepared by USA; it should be plan that will ensure real, dignified peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the US and Russia’s plan to end the war in Ukraine with European leaders.

“We discussed the plan for peace for Ukraine and all of Europe. We value the efforts of the United States, President Trump, and his team aimed at ending this war. We are working on the document prepared by the American side. This must be a plan that ensures a real and dignified peace,” he wrote after his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“We are coordinating closely to make sure that the principled stances are taken into account. We coordinated the next steps and agreed that our teams will work together at the corresponding levels,” he added.

It was earlier reported that Merz cancelled his Friday plans to hold an urgent phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders regarding the US-Russia plan to end the war in Ukraine.

