Largest defense company in Denmark, Terma A/S, tests AI technologies in Ukraine – First Dpty PM

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The largest Danish manufacturer of defense and aerospace products, Terma A/S, has begun testing its solutions for detecting enemy drones, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"Engineers are now integrating this technology with the Ukrainian Gorska interceptor developed by Odd Systems, to detect Russian targets at even greater distances," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, the Brave1 cluster provided the necessary testing and feedback from the military.

Fedorov clarified that the next stage of testing is planned after taking the military’s comments into account.

As reported in September this year, Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of the Danish company Terma A/S, announced the opening of a representative office in Ukraine during a meeting at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. During the negotiations, the parties focused on key areas of cooperation, in particular: the experience and prospects of integrating Terma A/S equipment into the existing fleet of aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, improving aviation systems and detection, warning, and countermeasure capabilities using the Danish company’s solutions. In addition, Terma A/S leadership was invited to consider participating in promising projects in Ukraine’s military and civil aircraft manufacturing sectors.