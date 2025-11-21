Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:55 21.11.2025

Largest defense company in Denmark, Terma A/S, tests AI technologies in Ukraine – First Dpty PM

1 min read
Largest defense company in Denmark, Terma A/S, tests AI technologies in Ukraine – First Dpty PM
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The largest Danish manufacturer of defense and aerospace products, Terma A/S, has begun testing its solutions for detecting enemy drones, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"Engineers are now integrating this technology with the Ukrainian Gorska interceptor developed by Odd Systems, to detect Russian targets at even greater distances," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, the Brave1 cluster provided the necessary testing and feedback from the military.

Fedorov clarified that the next stage of testing is planned after taking the military’s comments into account.

As reported in September this year, Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of the Danish company Terma A/S, announced the opening of a representative office in Ukraine during a meeting at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. During the negotiations, the parties focused on key areas of cooperation, in particular: the experience and prospects of integrating Terma A/S equipment into the existing fleet of aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, improving aviation systems and detection, warning, and countermeasure capabilities using the Danish company’s solutions. In addition, Terma A/S leadership was invited to consider participating in promising projects in Ukraine’s military and civil aircraft manufacturing sectors.

Tags: #terma_a_s #fedorov

MORE ABOUT

09:44 14.11.2025
Fedorov: Russia uses long-range fiber-optic drones to threaten Ukrainian logistics

Fedorov: Russia uses long-range fiber-optic drones to threaten Ukrainian logistics

13:26 12.11.2025
Innovation is our chance to win the world – Dpty PM Fedorov

Innovation is our chance to win the world – Dpty PM Fedorov

14:22 01.11.2025
Invaders carry out more than 700 strikes in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

Invaders carry out more than 700 strikes in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

17:39 27.10.2025
Two injured due to Russian strikes in Zaporizhia region – authorities

Two injured due to Russian strikes in Zaporizhia region – authorities

15:51 27.10.2025
Russians attack Stepnohirska community: one person dies - Zaporizhia Administration

Russians attack Stepnohirska community: one person dies - Zaporizhia Administration

16:37 22.10.2025
Number of people injured in enemy attack in Zaporizhia grows to 15, incl two infants

Number of people injured in enemy attack in Zaporizhia grows to 15, incl two infants

10:34 21.10.2025
Nineteen settlements in Zaporizhia region under enemy fire, with two injured and one dead

Nineteen settlements in Zaporizhia region under enemy fire, with two injured and one dead

16:34 14.10.2025
Fedorov discusses drone line effectiveness with Dutch defense minister

Fedorov discusses drone line effectiveness with Dutch defense minister

11:03 14.10.2025
Fedorov calls on Ukrainians to help block spam numbers

Fedorov calls on Ukrainians to help block spam numbers

10:11 14.10.2025
Russia carries out more than 500 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhia region – authorities

Russia carries out more than 500 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhia region – authorities

HOT NEWS

Explosion in one of Odesa TCK kills one person – police

Zelenskyy after meeting with Sybiha: Now we hold hourly meetings, calls and work on things that can change a lot

Zelenskyy, after his talk with European leaders: We’re working on document prepared by USA; it should be plan that will ensure real, dignified peace

Frontline in Ukraine is starting point for understanding - statement of European leaders after conversation with Zelenskyy

Situation tense near Hulyaipole, logistics established – military

LATEST

Explosion in one of Odesa TCK kills one person – police

Zelenskyy after meeting with Sybiha: Now we hold hourly meetings, calls and work on things that can change a lot

Zelenskyy, after his talk with European leaders: We’re working on document prepared by USA; it should be plan that will ensure real, dignified peace

Frontline in Ukraine is starting point for understanding - statement of European leaders after conversation with Zelenskyy

Supreme Court considers Poroshenko's lawsuit regarding NSDC sanctions

Situation tense near Hulyaipole, logistics established – military

Dpty SAPO chief resigns - media

Russia yet to receive new American proposals regarding Ukraine - Peskov

Zelenskyy holds talks with European leaders - source

SBI to publish first results of internal probe following Midas Operation relevations

AD
AD