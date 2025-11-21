Zelenskyy and Trump to hold phone conversation next week – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will hold a telephone conversation next week to discuss the US-proposed peace plan, Sky News reports, citing sources.

Before that, the Ukrainian president will consult on this issue with the leaders of Great Britain, France, Italy and Germany.

It is noted that this plan is likely to meet resistance from Europe: according to sources, the proposal was sharply criticized during yesterday's meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. Particularly sharp objections were voiced by Poland, Italy, France, Lithuania and Germany.

EU sources also confirmed that the announcement of the US briefing for EU ambassadors in Kyiv will take place today around noon.