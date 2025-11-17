Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:33 17.11.2025

Svyrydenko: Interim results of Energoatom audit should be ready in Dec

1 min read
Photo: t.me/svyrydenkoy

The audit of Energoatom has begun, its interim results should be ready in December, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"The audit of Energoatom has already begun; it is the main priority. The State Audit Service of Ukraine will audit the management activities of the enterprise and ten of its branches, including three nuclear power plants, for 2023-2025. We agreed that the interim audit results should be ready in December," Svyrydenko wrote following a conversation with Alla Basalayeva, the head of the State Audit Service, regarding state financial control of state-owned energy enterprises.

According to Svyrydenko, the audit materials will be sent to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies for an appropriate response.

She also noted that, in parallel, preparation for the audit has begun at the following enterprises: Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC, PJSC Centrenergo, and JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia.

"The government expects regular monthly reports on the progress of all inspections throughout the period. We will act promptly if violations are detected. We must ensure the full transparency of state-owned enterprises," Svyrydenko emphasized.

Tags: #energoatom #svyrydenko

