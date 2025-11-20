Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:56 20.11.2025

Umerov returns from business trip to Ukraine - press secretary

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

National Security and Defense Council Secretary (NSDC) Rustem Umerov has returned to Ukraine from a business trip, his press secretary Diana Davityan reported.

"Yes, he returned from his mission. I’d also like to point out that this is his twelfth mission since his appointment as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. And missions are a completely normal part of our lives, and we don’t make a big deal out of them," she told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

On November 11, Umerov announced the start of a working trip to Turkey and the Middle East to unblock the prisoner exchange process within the framework of previously reached agreements.

On November 17, Clash Report reported that Umerov allegedly refused to return to Ukraine and allegedly personally notified Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of his decision, but the President’s Office of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine denied this information.

