20:48 19.11.2025

Russians in Zaporizhia region attempting to cut off logistics for Ukrainian units – DeepState

In Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy is attempting to cut off Ukrainian military logistics, DeepState reports.

"It is putting pressure on the northern outskirts towards Huliaipole and simultaneously moving from the east towards this city, attempting to penetrate the rear of the Defense Forces' positions," the message says.

It is noted that the situation in Stepnohirsk and Prymorske regions also continues to worsen.

