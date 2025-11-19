Critical infrastructure enterprises to be able to join state air defense system – Shmyhal

The government opens up the opportunity for critical infrastructure enterprises to form air defense groups and join the state air defense system, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Critical infrastructure enterprises can join the state air defense system under the leadership of the military command. For the first time, the state opens up such an opportunity for them and supports their efforts. In accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted an experimental procedure that allows enterprises to be involved in the formation of air defense groups," Shmyhal said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, the project can be joined by critical infrastructure operators – enterprises that ensure the operation of energy, communications, transport, water supply and other strategic areas. Participation in the project is also open to enterprises that have the necessary resources and comply with security requirements.

"Air defense groups will operate exclusively under the commands of the military command within the framework of the unified management system of the Air Force; group leaders will work in the digital air defense management system; enterprises will be able to purchase or receive air defense assets by decision of the military command or through supply procedures agreed upon by the Ministry of Defense; air defense groups will include verified employees of enterprises, in particular those who have passed the SBU inspection," the minister said.

Shmyhal is convinced that this decision will make Ukrainian air defense more effective, protect strategically important objects from threats, and unite the efforts of the state and business for the safety of people and communities.