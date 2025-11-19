Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:15 19.11.2025

Critical infrastructure enterprises to be able to join state air defense system – Shmyhal

2 min read
Critical infrastructure enterprises to be able to join state air defense system – Shmyhal

The government opens up the opportunity for critical infrastructure enterprises to form air defense groups and join the state air defense system, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Critical infrastructure enterprises can join the state air defense system under the leadership of the military command. For the first time, the state opens up such an opportunity for them and supports their efforts. In accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted an experimental procedure that allows enterprises to be involved in the formation of air defense groups," Shmyhal said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, the project can be joined by critical infrastructure operators – enterprises that ensure the operation of energy, communications, transport, water supply and other strategic areas. Participation in the project is also open to enterprises that have the necessary resources and comply with security requirements.

"Air defense groups will operate exclusively under the commands of the military command within the framework of the unified management system of the Air Force; group leaders will work in the digital air defense management system; enterprises will be able to purchase or receive air defense assets by decision of the military command or through supply procedures agreed upon by the Ministry of Defense; air defense groups will include verified employees of enterprises, in particular those who have passed the SBU inspection," the minister said.

Shmyhal is convinced that this decision will make Ukrainian air defense more effective, protect strategically important objects from threats, and unite the efforts of the state and business for the safety of people and communities.

Tags: #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

19:01 17.11.2025
Results of pilot project in defense: 370 new ammunition samples, incl 250 for drones

Results of pilot project in defense: 370 new ammunition samples, incl 250 for drones

18:23 12.11.2025
Shmyhal holds meeting with command of 113th Territorial Defense Brigade on situation in Vovchansk area

Shmyhal holds meeting with command of 113th Territorial Defense Brigade on situation in Vovchansk area

16:46 12.11.2025
Air defense centers similar to Kharkiv one to be created in three more regions: Chernihiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhia

Air defense centers similar to Kharkiv one to be created in three more regions: Chernihiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhia

12:28 12.11.2025
Shmyhal visits Kharkiv region, meets soldiers defending Vovchansk

Shmyhal visits Kharkiv region, meets soldiers defending Vovchansk

18:40 07.11.2025
Bills on transferring army to contract form to be introduced next year – Shmyhal

Bills on transferring army to contract form to be introduced next year – Shmyhal

16:49 07.11.2025
Gripen aircraft production in Ukraine to begin in 2033 – Defense Minister Shmyhal

Gripen aircraft production in Ukraine to begin in 2033 – Defense Minister Shmyhal

21:06 05.11.2025
Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

18:37 27.10.2025
Ukraine expects 14th aid package from Croatia soon, 15th by year end – Shmyhal

Ukraine expects 14th aid package from Croatia soon, 15th by year end – Shmyhal

18:32 27.10.2025
Ukrainian, Croatian Defense Ministers agree to establish joint production chains, cooperate in defense industries

Ukrainian, Croatian Defense Ministers agree to establish joint production chains, cooperate in defense industries

18:17 21.10.2025
Ukrainian, Spanish Defense Ministers discuss arms transfer, participation in defense initiatives

Ukrainian, Spanish Defense Ministers discuss arms transfer, participation in defense initiatives

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discussing cooperation and diplomatic situation

Ukraine hopes to resume exchanges by end of 2025 – Zelenskyy

There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

Rada dismissed Justice Minister Haluschenko

Naftogaz denies information about searches in company

LATEST

Erdogan and Zelenskyy holding talks in Ankara

Invaders attack Ternopil with X-101 missiles – AFU Air Force

Shmyhal, Syrsky hold meetings with US delegation in Kyiv

Main focus of AFU command on comprehensive provision of Ukrainian group near Pokrovsk – Syrsky

Russians in Zaporizhia region attempting to cut off logistics for Ukrainian units – DeepState

UAH 51 mln bail posted for ex-Dpty PM Chernyshov

Ukraine ready to share drone expertise for creating maritime security, agriculture – Sybiha

Paris Court's refusal to extradite Zhevago to Ukraine takes effect – lawyers

Russia declares Ukrainian computer game developer GSC Game World 'undesirable organization'

Superhumans CEO: Ukraine must systematize expertise in combat-injury care

AD
AD