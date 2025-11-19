Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:02 19.11.2025

Russian missile flattens high-rise residential building in Ternopil

1 min read
Russian missile flattens high-rise residential building in Ternopil
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Russia has struck Ternopil with missiles and mortars, destroying a high-rise building and damaging other buildings, and there are also casualties, city mayor Serhiy Nadal has said.

"The killers struck our city with missiles and mortars. Buildings and residential buildings were damaged. There are casualties. Relevant services are working on the scene. I will provide more detailed information later," he wrote on Telegram.

In turn, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, published a photo of a half-destroyed building.

"The Russians hit a high-rise building in Ternopil," the CCD said on Telegram.

Tags: #ternopil #missile

MORE ABOUT

10:24 19.11.2025
Russian attack on Ternopil kills 10 - police

Russian attack on Ternopil kills 10 - police

10:00 18.09.2025
New Returning mental health center opens in Ternopil

New Returning mental health center opens in Ternopil

16:20 12.09.2025
Missile remains with warhead discovered in Kyiv region sunflower field

Missile remains with warhead discovered in Kyiv region sunflower field

14:14 28.08.2025
Enemy hits sorting depot of Nova Poshta with missile, injures 3

Enemy hits sorting depot of Nova Poshta with missile, injures 3

12:27 31.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian attack on Kyiv

15:33 25.07.2025
Explosion in high-rise building in Ternopil kills 2

Explosion in high-rise building in Ternopil kills 2

09:40 02.06.2025
Enemy hits Zaporizhia with missile, five people killed, nine injured

Enemy hits Zaporizhia with missile, five people killed, nine injured

12:05 28.05.2025
Ukraine works to increase funding for its missile program – Zelenskyy

Ukraine works to increase funding for its missile program – Zelenskyy

19:03 24.04.2025
Missile that killed people during Russian strike on Kyiv made in DPRK – media

Missile that killed people during Russian strike on Kyiv made in DPRK – media

10:01 22.04.2025
One enemy missile carrier cruising in Black Sea – Navy

One enemy missile carrier cruising in Black Sea – Navy

HOT NEWS

524 targets neutralized, including 41 missiles, hits at 14 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

Russia strikes energy facilities in 7 regions, hourly outages apply in all regions – Energy minister

Russian attack on Ternopil kills 10 - police

Government will provide all necessary assistance to regions affected by Russian attack – PM Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy: Russians hit Ukraine with 48 missiles and 470 drones, 9 dead in Ternopil

LATEST

Yermak from Turkey: I am in contact with representatives of Trump administration, especially with Witkoff

524 targets neutralized, including 41 missiles, hits at 14 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

Russia strikes energy facilities in 7 regions, hourly outages apply in all regions – Energy minister

Senior Pentagon officials arrive in Kyiv for talks on ending war - media

Government will provide all necessary assistance to regions affected by Russian attack – PM Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy: Russians hit Ukraine with 48 missiles and 470 drones, 9 dead in Ternopil

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

Power outages introduced in several regions after latest Russian missile attack – Energy ministry

Zelenskyy announces meeting with Erdoğan on Wed

Spain to allocate EUR 200 mln for Ukraine's reconstruction – Sánchez

AD
AD