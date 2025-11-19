Russian missile flattens high-rise residential building in Ternopil

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Russia has struck Ternopil with missiles and mortars, destroying a high-rise building and damaging other buildings, and there are also casualties, city mayor Serhiy Nadal has said.

"The killers struck our city with missiles and mortars. Buildings and residential buildings were damaged. There are casualties. Relevant services are working on the scene. I will provide more detailed information later," he wrote on Telegram.

In turn, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, published a photo of a half-destroyed building.

"The Russians hit a high-rise building in Ternopil," the CCD said on Telegram.