Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:59 17.11.2025

5 mln applications for winter support already submitted

1 min read
Some five million applications have already been submitted by Ukrainians to receive UAH 1,000 under the Winter Support program, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"Some five million Ukrainians have already applied for UAH 1,000 under the Winter Support program, including 951,613 applications for children," she said on Telegram on Monday morning.

According to her, the funds will arrive within 10 days.

As reported, from November 15 to December 24, the government launched the opportunity for every citizen to apply in the Diia application or at a Ukrposhta branch to receive UAH 1,000 in assistance under the Winter Support program.

The funds can be used until June 30, 2026. The assistance can be spent on utilities, medicines, Ukrainian-made products, postal services, books, charity, and donations to the Defense Forces. At the same time, the assistance cannot be used to purchase excisable goods, and it is also prohibited to withdraw cash from a special account.

The government expects from 10 to 14 million recipients of one-time state cash assistance under the "Winter Support" program in the amount of UAH 1,000 for adults and children, as well as UAH 6,500 for the most vulnerable categories. Expected costs are UAH 14 billion.

Tags: #winter_support

