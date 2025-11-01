Zelenskyy announces UZ-3000 program – 3,000 km free of charge within Ukraine by train

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

During the discussion of the winter support package, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the development of a special transport support program for all Ukrainians, noting that proposals have already been submitted by Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ-3000).

"Three thousand kilometers, so that everyone can choose free rail routes within Ukraine: Lviv-Kyiv, Kyiv-Dnipro, and any others. Three thousand kilometers free. The program is currently being developed, and since our state supports passenger transportation, the company must provide a tangible response to the people – the funds being used truly serve society," the president wrote on Telegram.