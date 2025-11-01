Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:04 01.11.2025

Zelenskyy announces UZ-3000 program – 3,000 km free of charge within Ukraine by train

1 min read
Zelenskyy announces UZ-3000 program – 3,000 km free of charge within Ukraine by train
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

During the discussion of the winter support package, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the development of a special transport support program for all Ukrainians, noting that proposals have already been submitted by Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ-3000).

"Three thousand kilometers, so that everyone can choose free rail routes within Ukraine: Lviv-Kyiv, Kyiv-Dnipro, and any others. Three thousand kilometers free. The program is currently being developed, and since our state supports passenger transportation, the company must provide a tangible response to the people – the funds being used truly serve society," the president wrote on Telegram.

Tags: #zelenskyy #winter_support

MORE ABOUT

16:32 01.11.2025
President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

21:03 31.10.2025
Zelenskyy holds meeting on foreign policy work for next week

Zelenskyy holds meeting on foreign policy work for next week

14:58 31.10.2025
Zelenskyy lays out focus of Ukraine's further sanctions policy

Zelenskyy lays out focus of Ukraine's further sanctions policy

19:46 30.10.2025
Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

17:31 29.10.2025
Zelenskyy invites Argentine President to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Argentine President to visit Ukraine

16:59 29.10.2025
Zelenskyy on US sanctions against Russian oil: Similar steps needed in future to curb Russia's arrogance

Zelenskyy on US sanctions against Russian oil: Similar steps needed in future to curb Russia's arrogance

20:48 28.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Lithuanian Seimas Speaker discuss security issues, incl joint weapons production

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian Seimas Speaker discuss security issues, incl joint weapons production

18:27 28.10.2025
Zelenskyy on US-China meeting: We should only put pressure on aggressor

Zelenskyy on US-China meeting: We should only put pressure on aggressor

18:13 28.10.2025
Zelenskyy instructs to work out specific social needs to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed – meeting with govt officials

Zelenskyy instructs to work out specific social needs to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed – meeting with govt officials

18:01 28.10.2025
Controlled arms export program should be launched next month – Zelenskyy at meeting with govt officials

Controlled arms export program should be launched next month – Zelenskyy at meeting with govt officials

HOT NEWS

President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

GUR: As result of operation in Moscow region, three lines of Koltsevaya oil pipeline disabled

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

Since start of year, 160 strikes behind enemy lines destroy 48% of enemy Pantsir systems – SBU chief

LATEST

Enemy occupies Novo-Hryhoryivka in Zaporizhia region, advances near Pokrovsk – DeepState

Defense Forces destroy 11,269 air targets during October – AFU

Invaders occupy 267 square km of Ukrainian territory in Oct as in Sept – DeepState

Canada plans to hand over Russian An-124 cargo plane to Ukraine after its trial ends

UN lacks funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025 – media

Sybiha: Russian attacks on substations ensuring operation of NPPs couldn’t have been carried out without Rosatom specialists

Ukrainian MFA condemns Russia's attacks on substations critical to powering NPPs and calls for imposing sanctions

Canada accelerates financial aid payments to restore Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Invaders carry out more than 700 strikes in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

Invaders lose 900 people, 58 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

AD
AD