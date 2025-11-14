Svyrydenko calls on Europe to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, in a post on the social network X, called on European countries to turn frozen Russian assets into real support for Ukraine.

"Transforming frozen Russian money into real support for Ukraine would send a message that would be heard loud and clear in the halls of the Kremlin. Russia understands only the cost of its own losses," Svyrydenko emphasized.

According to her, frozen assets are tens of billions of dollars accumulated by the Russian elite, which unleashed the war against Ukraine. Once redirected, these funds can become a pillar of Europe's collective security and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, in particular in the field of air defense, protection of energy systems and domestic production of weapons.

"If Europe wants peace, it must demonstrate that aggression carries consequences not merely on paper but in practical, measurable losses to those who wage war. Using these assets is one of the clearest instruments we have to bring that outcome closer," the prime minister emphasized.