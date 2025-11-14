Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:36 14.11.2025

Svyrydenko calls on Europe to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

1 min read
Svyrydenko calls on Europe to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, in a post on the social network X, called on European countries to turn frozen Russian assets into real support for Ukraine.

"Transforming frozen Russian money into real support for Ukraine would send a message that would be heard loud and clear in the halls of the Kremlin. Russia understands only the cost of its own losses," Svyrydenko emphasized.

According to her, frozen assets are tens of billions of dollars accumulated by the Russian elite, which unleashed the war against Ukraine. Once redirected, these funds can become a pillar of Europe's collective security and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, in particular in the field of air defense, protection of energy systems and domestic production of weapons.

Svyrydenko noted that Europe must demonstrate that aggression "carries consequences not merely on paper but in practical, measurable losses to those who wage war."

"If Europe wants peace, it must demonstrate that aggression carries consequences not merely on paper but in practical, measurable losses to those who wage war. Using these assets is one of the clearest instruments we have to bring that outcome closer," the prime minister emphasized.

Tags: #russian_assets #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

10:42 14.11.2025
Competition for position of head of SOE GTS Operator officially suspended – Svyrydenko

Competition for position of head of SOE GTS Operator officially suspended – Svyrydenko

10:52 13.11.2025
Zelenskyy on frozen Russian assets: It will be a big loss for the Russians if we can get this money

Zelenskyy on frozen Russian assets: It will be a big loss for the Russians if we can get this money

17:42 12.11.2025
Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada

Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada

16:45 12.11.2025
Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

15:34 04.11.2025
Svyrydenko: We are one step closer to EU membership

Svyrydenko: We are one step closer to EU membership

13:18 04.11.2025
New IMF program not to depend on provision of reparations loan – Svyrydenko

New IMF program not to depend on provision of reparations loan – Svyrydenko

12:33 04.11.2025
Government to create anti-crisis energy headquarters in 9 frontline regions

Government to create anti-crisis energy headquarters in 9 frontline regions

10:44 04.11.2025
Government holds meeting of Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters

Government holds meeting of Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters

09:40 04.11.2025
Government expects 10-14 million Winter Support recipients

Government expects 10-14 million Winter Support recipients

18:31 30.10.2025
Slovenia backs use of frozen Russian assets, but it’s important to consider all risks – FM

Slovenia backs use of frozen Russian assets, but it’s important to consider all risks – FM

HOT NEWS

Special Operations Forces destroy concentration site for personnel of 51st Russian army near Pokrovsk

419 out of 449 enemy targets shot down/suppressed: missile hits, 23 attack UAVs recorded at 13 locations – Air Force

Russia attacks Ukraine with 430 drones, 18 missiles: four people killed – Zelenskyy

Govt instructs to inspect all major SOEs, particularly in energy, defense – Svyrydenko

EU ministers back reparation loan plan to support Ukraine in 2026–2027

LATEST

Russia plans to ‘import’ 12,000 ‘shahed collectors’ from North Korea – GUR

Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 30 – authorities

Ukraine informs US Congress about corruption case in energy sector – Ambassador Stefanishyna

Merz asks Zelenskyy to curb flow of young people from Ukraine – media

Special Operations Forces destroy concentration site for personnel of 51st Russian army near Pokrovsk

Russian troops capture village in Kharkiv region, advancing into Zaporizhia region – DeepState

419 out of 449 enemy targets shot down/suppressed: missile hits, 23 attack UAVs recorded at 13 locations – Air Force

Zelenskyy, Finnish President discuss joint steps to put pressure on Russia

Russia attacks Ukraine with 430 drones, 18 missiles: four people killed – Zelenskyy

Govt greenlights EUR 100 mln French grant to rebuild infrastructure in 2026-2027

AD
AD